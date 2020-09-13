 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Monday Sept. 14, 2020
BENNETT, Valerie Charlotte, 51, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

HENEBERRY, John Richard "Jack", 94, Macon, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Macon.

JACKSON, Myrtle Mae (Mintler), 95, Champaign, 11:30 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

JENKINS, Joan K. 97, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

McCAMMACK, Mickey Alan "Mick," 70, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Heartland Community Church, Decatur.

