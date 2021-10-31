 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 1

BROWN, Charles William "C.W.", 91, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. 

MERCER, Frankie Lane, 73, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

