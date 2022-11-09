 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 10

ASH, David M., Harristown, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

COBLE, James Theodore, Jr., 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Decatur. 

FEVER, Joseph Franklin, noon at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.

FORRESTER, James Conway, 62, 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.

HORN, Donald Paul, Fenton, MO, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

PITTMAN, Diana Sue, 59, Farmer City, formerly of Mount Zion, 5 - 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

