Funerals today for Nov. 10

GAHWILER, Roger Don, 83, Springfield, 10 a.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. 

PILGER, Brent J., 72, Mt. Zion, 11:30 a.m. at Lampstand Presbyterian Church, Decatur.

