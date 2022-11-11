 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Nov. 12

  • 0

GADBERRY, Craig W., 53, of Paola, Kansas, formerly of Decatur, noon at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

GRAY, Dean, 94, Decatur, 11 a.m., at Central Christian Church, Decatur.

MOSIER, Richard Dean, 67, Glenview, 1-4 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

TAYLOR, Aaron Sr., 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur.

WATKINS, Betty Anne, 94,  Decatur, noon at St. John's Episcopal Church, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News