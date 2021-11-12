 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 13

PEDIGO, Nancy E., 73, Decatur, noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

POKEY, Doris, 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur.

