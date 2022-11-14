 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 15

  • 0

ANDREWS, Alma, 74, Decatur, 9 a.m., Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SCHMIDT, Virginia Kay (Curry), 83, Mt. Zion, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

