Funerals today for Nov. 15

GRANT, James W., 63, Decatur, 10 a.m., Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

HEBENSTREIT, Ida Fae, 71, Decatur, 11 a.m., Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

