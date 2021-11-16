 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Nov. 16

  • 0

CARR, John "Bob" G., 78, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic. 

REYNOLDS, Donald Eugene, 71, Decatur, 10:30 a.m., Antioch Christian Church, Decatur. 

STRAIN, Stanley H., 88, Ramsey, 11 a.m. at Herrick Baptist Church, Herrick.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News