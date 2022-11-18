 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 19

BROWN, Albion John "Al", 58, Weldon, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Clinton.

ELLIOTT, Judith "Judy", Warrensburg, 10 a.m. at at Illini Congregational Church, 5187 N. Kenney Rd., Warrensburg.

RUNYEN, Delores Jo Ann, 81, Maroa, 2 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Decatur.

WARMBROD, Sylvia, Decatur, 9 a.m. at 1st Christian Church, Decatur.

