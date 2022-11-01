 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 2

DEPEW, Glenn, 81, Sebring, Florida, formerly of Milmine, 11 a.m. at Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery.

FRANCISCO, Jacqulyn Sue , 79, Decatur,  10 a.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, Decatur. 

WHITE, Lance Randel, 56, Decatur, 7 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

