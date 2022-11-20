 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 21

BANTON, Donald Eugene, 85, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur. 

BRITTENHAM, Todd Alan, 63, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.

CANADAY, Sharon L., 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Harristown Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, 7570 W. Main St., Decatur.

CLARK, Margaret B. "Marge" (Coen), Blue Mound, 2 p.m.  at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

DICKMAN, Melody Ann, 70, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

LUTHY, William "Bill" Bruce, 80, noon at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

