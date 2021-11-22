 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Nov. 23

  • 0

MURPHY, Melvin "Mick," 81, Clinton, 10:30 a.m., Long Point Cemetery, Wapella.

REEVES, Joyce Osborne, 96, Decatur, 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News