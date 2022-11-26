 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 26

BRACKNEY, Rita "Sue", 86, Washington, formerly of Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Altamont.

COLE, Todd Anthony, 30, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church of God, Assumption.

PADRUTT, Jurg, Decatur, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Decatur.

PERKINS, Jeannie, 4 p.m. at the Argenta-Oreana Fire Station, 303 South North St., Argenta.

RICKETTS, Mark Anthony, 67, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Fletcher Park, Mt. Zion.

SERWATKA, Sister Jocelyn, O.S.F., 97, Springfield, 10:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent, Springfield.

