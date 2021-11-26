 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 27

BAUER, Carol Irene, formerly of Tuscola and Atwood, 10 a.m., at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St,, Tuscola.

BRINKOETTER, Stephen A., 69, Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, noon at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

CONROY, Frank Sr., 85, Mission, Texas, 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Decatur.

FLACH, Nancy Lou Dunn, Decatur, noon, at Summit Ave. Baptist Church, 1715 N. Summit Ave., Decatur.

FLETCHER, M. Eileen, 93, Forsyth 10 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

JOHNSTON, Sharon Lee (Stewart), 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur.

McQUALITY, Ed, 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Ave., Decatur.

SHONDEL, Doris Joan, 89, Blue Mound, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

WILLIAMS, Wanda Fay, 98, Ashland, noon at Ashland United Methodist Church, Ashland.

