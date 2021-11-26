Funerals today for Nov. 27

BAUER, Carol Irene, formerly of Tuscola and Atwood, 10 a.m., at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St,, Tuscola.
BRINKOETTER, Stephen A., 69, Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, noon at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
CONROY, Frank Sr., 85, Mission, Texas, 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Decatur.
FLACH, Nancy Lou Dunn, Decatur, noon, at Summit Ave. Baptist Church, 1715 N. Summit Ave., Decatur.
FLETCHER, M. Eileen, 93, Forsyth 10 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.
JOHNSTON, Sharon Lee (Stewart), 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Decatur.
McQUALITY, Ed, 82, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Ave., Decatur.
SHONDEL, Doris Joan, 89, Blue Mound, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.
WILLIAMS, Wanda Fay, 98, Ashland, noon at Ashland United Methodist Church, Ashland.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.