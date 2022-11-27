 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 28

  • 0

CAMPBELL, Patricia Louise, 94, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

JOHNSON, Francie, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

YOUNG, Richard, 70, Maroa; 2 p.m., Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

