 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Nov. 29

  • 0

RAY, Amy Michelle, 47, Macon, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

VAUGHAN, Patrick F., 84, Mt. Zion, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Mt. Zion.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News