Funerals today for Nov. 3

BRANDYBERRY, Jeanne, 87, Decatur; 11 a.m., First Church of the Nazarene, Decatur.

COFFMAN, JoAnn, 91, Moweaqua, 11 a.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

