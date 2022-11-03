 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 4

BUTTZ, Barry (BA), 77, Decatur, 11 a.m., Moran & Gobel Funeral Home.

DINGMAN, Duane H., 79, Latham, 1:30 p.m., at Steenbergen Cemetery, Latham.

McINTYRE, Richard, Sr., 84, Decatur, 5 p.m., Britlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

PRITCHETT, Suzanne Purcell, 77, 1 p.m. at the Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

STANBERRY, Kenneth, 85, Hammond, 11 a.m., Lovington First Church of God.

