Funerals today for Nov. 5

AMES, Ronald G., 83, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, Mount Zion. 

GULDENSTEIN, Eric Lloyd, 71, Springfield, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Decatur.

ZIENTARA, Elmer Farell, 93, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Dawson and Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

