Funerals today for Nov. 5

ASH, James "Smash," "Jim" D., Speedwell, Tennessee, formerly of Harristown, 11 a.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur.

GRIGSBY, Dianna Marie, 64, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Ebeneezer Baptist Church 240 N. Edward St., Decatur.

LaFRENCE, Matthew, 61, Decatur, 1 p.m., Moran and Gobel Funeral Home.

RUTHERFORD, Penny Lynn (nee Born), 62, Decatur, 12:30 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SALLEE, Dorothy Nell Logan, 91, and husband Neil, Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, Bloomington. 

VIRT, Carrol W. "Short", 94, Decatur,  11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. 

