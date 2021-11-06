 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Nov. 7

CROUCH, Stanley "Stan" R., 90, Decatur, 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, Decatur. 

WIMER, Albert Eugene "Al", 80, Shelbyville, 4 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. Military honors, will be conducted by the Shelby County Honor Guard.

