Funerals today for Nov. 8

BILLINGSLEY, Diane Sylvia, 75, Quincy, 11 a.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home, Quincy.

COLE, Terry Lee, 68, Pana, 11 a.m. at Maranatha Church, 555 W. Imboden, Decatur.

