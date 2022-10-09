 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 10

BALLANCE, Barbara Ellen, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

DOYLE, Gary L., 66, Decatur, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Sliders, 5963 E. US Route 36, Decatur.

McKINNEY, Robert E., 80, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

