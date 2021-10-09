 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 10

AUUERSWALD, Ashton M., 29, Waynesville, Missouri, formerly of Mount Zion, 1-4 p.m. at Long Creek Pavilion, Spitler Woods State Park, Mount Zion. 

WILBER, Richard "Rich" Lee, 56, Cape Coral, Florida, 1-4 p.m. at Scovill Environmental Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd., Decatur. Casual attire.

