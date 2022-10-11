 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 12

DANIELS, Nancy D., 68, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

ZIMMERMAN, Percy E., 83, Worthington, 1 p.m. Welch & Cornett Funeral Home, 23 South Jefferson St., Worthington.

