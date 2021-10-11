 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 12

BURNS, Sandra, 51, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Elwin United Methodist Church, Elwin.

SCALES, Robert "Nick", 66, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

