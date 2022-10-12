 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 13

HOSIER, Cheryl L., 65, Clinton, 5 p.m. at Kenney Community Center, Kenney.

SAMPLE, Catherine M., 91, Monticello, formerly of Cisco, 1 p.m., at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.

STRACHAN, Edna, 92, Chestnut, 11 a.m. at Laenna Cemetery, Chestnut.

