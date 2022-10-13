 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 14

BURKETT, Thomas R. "Tom", 81, Springfield, formerly of Chatham and Decatur,  10 a.m. at Bisch Funeral Home West,  2931 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield.

CURRY, Judith Arlene, 77, Decatur, 12:30 p.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

HACKERT, Robert Carl ("Bob", "Bobby"), Jr., 72, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PATTERSON, Robert L. "Bob", 90, Decatur, noon, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

