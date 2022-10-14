 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 15

CRYSTAL, Sheila Joyce, 87, Oreana, 2-4 p.m. at Argenta Fire House, Argenta.

WARD, Gertrude "Trudy", 90, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

