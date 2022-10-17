 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 18

  • 0

CRAYCROFT, Eileen M., 92, of Mount Zion, 11 a.m. Holy Family Catholic Church, Mount Zion.

HOWARD, Mary Katherine, 94, Decatur; noon, Dawson & Wikoff West Wood St. Funeral Home.

MOODY, Evelyn Jean, 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News