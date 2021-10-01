 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 2

  • 0

NOFFKE, Dennis Lee, 68, Stewardson, 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg.

PERRY, Donald D., 88, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News