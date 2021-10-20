 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 21

BAKER, Rodney L., 60, Moweaqua, 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, Moweaqua. Full military honors. 

HELFRICH, Catherine, 96, Decatur, formerly of Saint Louis, 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur.

SMITH, Donna Mae, 85, Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

