Funerals today for Oct. 21

KING, Stacy Ann, 50, rural Dalton City, noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

TAYLOR, Helen "Eileen" (Snoke), Monticello, 1 p.m. at Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

