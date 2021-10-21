 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 22

BORCHERS, Kathleen Norris, 78, Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m., at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

REUBEN, Opal Lorraine, 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 901 N. Main St., Decatur.

ROTH, Arthur O., 83, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas The Apostal Catholic Church, Decatur.

