Funerals today for Oct. 22

BAIRD, Karen Faye Lepp, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, Decatur.

DELGADO, Karen Isabelle, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown.

HARSHMAN, Lazan, 70, Sullivan, 2 p.m. at Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ, Sullivan. 

HERSCHBERGER, Henry D., 97, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Arthur Mennonite Church, Arthur.

NUDING, Michael A., 70, Oakley, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with Military Rites.

RYAN, Cynthia Jean, 55, Decat, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church,1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

