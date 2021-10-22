 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 23

LUCAS, James Roy, 69, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MASSEY, John William, III, Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Decatur, 1-3 p.m. at Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur.

PEVERLY, Howard Ray, 79, Greentown, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. Please RSVP via eVite http://evite.me/72PNjJDqzz or directly to the family.

