Funerals today for Oct. 24

BROWN, Charles David "C. David", 80, Blue Mound, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger Funeral Home, Decatur. 

MUSSER, Rick E., 69, Shelbyville, 6 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WHITAKER, William A., 92, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound. Military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard.

