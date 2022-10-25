 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 26

JORDAN, Stephen J., 69, Moweaqua, 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church, Moweaqua. 

LAKE, Kenneth Lee, 71, Springfield,  1 P.M. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SESSIONS, Robert "Bob" L., 91, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TURNBULL, Rita G., 70, Illiopolis, noon at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, Illiopolis.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News