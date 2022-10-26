 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 27

MEISTER, Lynn Marie, 53, Petersburg, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Petersburg. 

REEDY, Gerald, 86, Sullivan 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Bethany.

SIEVERS, Gerald Wayne, 79, Macon, 2 p.m. at Linwood Cemetery, Pana.

