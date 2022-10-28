 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 29

BRIGGS, Stephen L., 73, Kenya Africa, formerly of Rockford, 4-8 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, Decatur.

COMERFORD, Mary Jo (Vail), 2-4 p.m. at  Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St., Decatur.

DODDEK, Elta Burneita "Neita", 94, rural Decatur 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

MACKLING, Vicki Sue, 65, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, Decatur. 

PETTY, Joe R., 75, Mount Zion, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

SCHEPPER, Linda Lou, 88, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St., Decatur.

WRIGHT, Lois Eileen, 98, Mount Zion, 10:30 a.m. at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

