Funerals today for Oct. 30

CHISTENBERRY, Nelda J. 94, Hillsboro, formerly of Lincoln, 11 a.m. at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery, Mount Pulaski.
ERLANSON, Deborah M., 78, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur.
FAIR, Carol Lynn, 74, Decatur, 11 a.m. at South Shores Christian Church, 130 Bristol Drive, Decatur.
FORD, Jerome Lydell, formerly of Decatur, noon at at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N Brush College Road, Decatur.
SCHERER, John Henry, 78, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. Casual attire is suggested by the family.
STANLEY, Diane, 65, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
TIPTON, Annie Maxine, 85, Atwood, 11 a.m. at Penn Station, 120 East Progress St., Arthur.
