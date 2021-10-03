 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 4

CARR, Judith "Judy" Lynne (Riddle), 79, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

GLOVER, Darlene Sue, 70, Harristown, 1 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

SCHMIDT, Priscilla Lee, 77, Stonington, 11 a.m. at Old Stonington Cemetery, Stonington.

