 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 5

  • 0

BURNS, Eugene Donald, 90, Macon, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FATHAUER, Berdella Jean, 93, Assumption, 12 p.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News