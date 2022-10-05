 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 6

  • 0

JONES, Verna L., 82, Beecher City, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

JULIUS, Doris Jae, 94, Blue Mound, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

LEIGH, William "Cobbs" Otto, 85, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home, Nokomis.

LINDSEY, Terri (Drake), 67, Decatur, 12 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, Decatur.

SCHLEPER, John, 84, Decatur, 7 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News