 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Oct. 7

  • 0

BELOTE, James Thomas, 70, Mt. Zion, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion.

BRADFORD, Jess E., 82, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

MOORE, Jeanette Marie (Nold), 90, Niantic, 11:30 a.m. at Resurrection Church, Illiopolis.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News