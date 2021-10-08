 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Oct. 9

BYERS, Terry R., 75, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. to noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

CAMERON, Mary Elizabeth, Maroa, 3 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

RISLEY, Denise R., 59, Bellflower, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

SNYDER, Joe E. "Loco Jo", Decatur, 11 a.m. to noon at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, Decatur.

