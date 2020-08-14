You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020
Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

BELL, Therese "Peggy", 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

ERVIN, Erick, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

JOHNSON, Debra Lynn, 65, Decatur, 2 p.m.  at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

JONES, Richard "Dick" Dean, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church (3770 North Water Street, Decatur.

MANNING, Opal and Sidney Kay, 83, Shelbyville, 11:30 a.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

WALLACE, Dorothy Jeanne, 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

