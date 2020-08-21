 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020
KELLER, Clinton Joe, 79, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur.

PHIPPS, Larry W., 73, Bement, 2 p.m. at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement.

REYNOLDS, Carolyn Louise (Potts), Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

SHIPLEY, Warren L., 79, Boody, 11 a.m. at Civic Center in Blue Mound, 551 N Lewis St.

WORKMAN, Adelia M., 66, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, with Father Michael Trummer officiating.

