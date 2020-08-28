 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Saturday Aug. 29, 2020
AUSTIN, Charles J., 95, Decatur, 11 A.M. at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.

BINKLEY, Douglas Wayne, 62, Decatur, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nelson Park Pavilion #1, Decatur.

HILVETY, Richard Alexander, 85, Macon, 10:30 a.m. at South Macon Township Cemetery, Macon.

LUCKENBILL, Eva Joanne (Happy)  87, formerly of Cullman, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Decatur.

OZIER, Ernest W. "Abe," 92, Shelbyville, formerly of Arthur, 11 a.m. at Arthur United Methodist Church/

